Farah Khan shares how her kids made Japan trip her ‘best holiday ever’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, on Friday, took to social media to share glimpses from her recent trip.

Taking to Instagram, she posted moments from her time in Japan with her children. Farah captured the fun, bonding, and special experiences that made the holiday truly memorable. The choreographer and filmmaker posted a video in which her children—Diva, Anya, and Czar—can be seen thoroughly enjoying every moment of their vacation. One particularly heartwarming moment shows her son Czar planting a sweet kiss on Farah’s cheek, capturing their affectionate bond.

Other clips from the video show the kids happily interacting with deer and soaking in the scenic beauty of the destination. Farah Khan also added the song “Phir Se Ud Chala” by Mohit Chauhan and A. R. Rahman as background score for the video. Alongside the clip, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ director wrote, “Japan was an inspiration Best holiday ever!!.”

Earlier, Farah Khan had shared glimpses from her travel diaries on Instagram, along with the caption, “Everything looks better in Japan.. even I. she gave a peek into her picturesque getaway filled with stunning landscapes and joyful moments.

She had also dropped a glimpse of her rare and unforgettable experience at Japan’s iconic landmark, Mount Fuji.

Farah Khan’s visit to Nara was one of the highlights of her trip. She was seen enjoying a close and cheerful interaction with one of the animals.

Wok-wise, Farah Khan will be seen hosting “Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa” alongside Rietish Deshmukh. Speaking about the reality show, she said in a statement, “Across my career, I’ve seen a lot, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is a different beast. No filters, no retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves, under real pressure. That’s where the asli entertainment begins.”

--IANS

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