Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh spark curiosity in first promo of reality show 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa'

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) OTT platform Netflix has unveiled the first promo of its upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa', on Wednesday, featuring filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh in a mysterious prison setting.

The teaser opens with Farah and Riteish being introduced as Prisoner No. 06 and Prisoner No. 27 respectively. The two are seen inside separate jail cells before coming face-to-face. While the promo begins on an intense note with both stars exchanging serious glances, and it ends with playful smirks and a 'To Be Continued' message.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Netflix captioned the post, "Do khaas mehmaan. Ek Lock Upp” Watch Lock Upp - Sach Ya Saza from 27 June, Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM, only on Netflix.”

While the makers have not revealed details about the show's format or contestants, it is still uncler if Farah and Riteish will play key roles in the reality series or are they only for the promo. The show is scheduled to premiere on June 27.

The upcoming season arrives with considerable expectations following the success of 'Lock Upp's' inaugural edition in 2022. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the reality show had gone on to become one of the most talked-about digital properties of the year with its prison-themed format.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the first season, while participants such as Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey and Shivam Sharma frequently made headlines during the show's run.

Talking about Farah and Riteish, they share a long-standing association within the film industry. Riteish is known to be particularly close to filmmaker Sajid Khan, Farah's brother, and has worked in many of his films, including 'Heyy Babyy', 'Housefull', 'Housefull 2' and 'Humshakals'.

–IANS

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