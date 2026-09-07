Far-right AfD scores record win in German state election

Magdeburg (Germany), Sep 7 (IANS) The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has won the state election in Saxony-Anhalt with a record 44.5 per cent of the vote, according to an exit poll released by a public broadcaster.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by incumbent state leader Sven Schulze, suffered a heavy blow, plunging to 18.5 per cent, down from 37.1 per cent in 2021, on Sunday (local time), the poll in public broadcaster ARD showed.

Taking to X, AfD leader Alice Weidel said, "Saxony-Anhalt has spoken: The AfD, with 44.2 per cent, is more than twice as strong as the CDU and has received a mandate to govern. Congratulations to Ulrich Siegmund and the AfD Saxony-Anhalt!"

The Left party came in third with 9.4 per cent, followed by the Greens with 8.9 per cent and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) with 8.2 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The newly formed Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) hovered right on the 5 per cent threshold to enter the state parliament, while the business-friendly Free Democratic Party (FDP) crashed out with just 2.1 per cent.

In the 83-seat state parliament, the AfD is projected to secure 39 seats, three seats shy of an absolute majority needed to govern alone.

The AfD's 35-year-old state lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund hailed the result, declaring that "the people have sent a clear signal."

Speaking to ARD, Siegmund also signalled a shift from his pre-election stance of only seeking office through an absolute majority, noting that his party is now open to a coalition.

However, all other mainstream parties have repeatedly ruled out entering a coalition with the AfD.

It remains unclear how a viable state government will be formed.

--IANS

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