Falguni Pathak reveals to Ayushmann Khurrana why she has not aged in 16 years

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a light-hearted moment with singer Falguni Pathak during the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya.’

The ‘Bala’ actor playfully asked her how she had managed to look the same for 16 years. Falguni responded with a heartwarming remark, saying that her fans never let her grow up. During a fun exchange with Falguni, Ayushmann asked, “Pehle, Falguni ji ye bataiye ki aap 16 saalo se same kaisi dikhti hain? Hum bachpan se bade ho gaye hain, aap bachpan mein hi jee rahe hain abhi tak!”

to which Pathak shared a heartwarming response and said, “Yeh log mujhe bada hone nahi dete!” Ayushmann replied, “Aapka music hai inke paas, bade kabhi ho hi nahi sakte. Ek kalakaar ke liye baccha bane rehne hamesha bahot zaroori hota hai.” (First, Falguni ji, tell us how you have managed to look the same for the past 16 years. We have grown up since childhood, but you seem to be living in your childhood even today!”)

Pathak responded warmly, saying, “Yeh log mujhe bada hone nahi dete!” (They don’t let me grow up!)

To this the actor said, “Aapka music hai inke paas, bade kabhi ho hi nahi sakte. Ek kalakaar ke liye baccha bane rehne hamesha bahot zaroori hota hai.” (They have your music with them, so they can never really grow up. For an artist, it is very important to always retain their childlike spirit.”)

The actors joined the Dandiya Queen at her Mumbai garba night to mark the success of ‘Jai Ambe’, their festive song from Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming family entertainer.

Speaking about the film and the song, Ayushmann shared, “Humari film ka naam hai Yeh Prem Mol Liya aur 27th November ko yeh film aane wali hain. Iss film mein ek garba ka gaana bhi hain ‘Jai Ambe Bol’. Toh pehli baar aapko ek devotional song nazar aayega in garba form in Hindi cinema. Sooraj Barjatya sir ne yeh film direct ki hain, and we are very excited to come up with this film. Aapne shayad iska pehla gaana suna hoga, and I hope you liked it.” (“Our film is titled ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ and it is set to release on November 27. The film also features a garba song called ‘Jai Ambe Bol’. For the first time in Hindi cinema, audiences will get to see a devotional song presented in the garba format. The film has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and we are very excited about its release. You may have already heard the first song from the film, and I hope you liked it.”)

Sharvari echoed the same thought and said, “Sabhi ko pata hain ki Sooraj sir ki jo filmein hoti hain wo theatres ko ghar bana deti hain. Toh aap poore parivaar ko yeh film dekhne zaroor aaiyega. Aapke parivaar ko humare parivaar ki taraf se mai invite karti hu.” "Everyone knows that Sooraj sir’s films make theatres feel like home. So, do come and watch this film with your entire family. On behalf of our family, I invite your family to watch the film.”)

The evening began with Ayushmann and Sharvari visiting the goddess’s shrine to offer prayers. Dressed in traditional outfits, the two performed the rituals before joining Falguni Pathak and other guests for the garba celebrations. They later took to the stage and greeted the audience as people gathered at the venue to celebrate Navratri.

On a related note, Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, “Yeh Prem Mol Liya” stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. Bankrolled by Rajshri Productions, the film is slated to hit theatres on November 27, 2026.

--IANS

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