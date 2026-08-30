Faith leaders warn of rising global hate

New York, Aug 30 (IANS) Prominent religious leaders have warned that hatred is spreading rapidly across borders even as humanity struggles with armed conflicts, displacement, prejudice and the disruptive effects of emerging technologies.

Addressing the 'Universal Oneness' gathering at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jewish, Christian and Muslim speakers called for dialogue, compassion and a renewed recognition of humanity's shared identity.

The gathering was attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and religious representatives from several countries.

Baba Jain, Founding Secretary-General of the World Council of Religious Leaders, presented a call to action prepared after consultations involving more than 200 representatives of major faiths from 30 countries.

"We know the extraordinary power of faith to heal, reconcile, and inspire. And the painful truth that religion has sometimes been used to divide, exclude, and justify violence," Jain said.

He added that religious leaders must first examine the words, teachings, institutions and practices within their own communities.

"We will reject the use of religion to justify hatred, humiliation, dehumanisation or violence and teach that deep conviction can coexist with respect for those who believe differently," he said.

Jain also called upon faith communities to build relationships before crises arise and to bring young people together across religious and cultural boundaries.

"The person we know is harder to hate," he said.

Imam Sharif said the gathering's success would be measured by what its participants did after leaving the venue.

"The question is what will be different tomorrow because we were here today," he added.

"If we leave here with deeper relationships, renewed courage, shared responsibility, and a determination to act, then perhaps we would have helped begin something much, much greater," he said.

Sharif said unity should not be confused with uniformity.

"We do not have to become the same in order to belong to one another," he said.

"Unity does not require conformity. Conviction does not require contempt."

He warned that technological advancement had not eliminated humanity's oldest impulses.

"Hatred travels across borders and through our screens faster than ever before. Technology is advancing with breathtaking speed, all while humanity is still struggling with ancient diseases of the heart, freed, prejudice, arrogance, tribalism, dehumanisation and the thirst for domination," Sharif said.

Reverend Thorne said people were repeatedly being told whom to fear, blame or exclude.

The gathering, she said, conveyed a different message.

"Every time human beings choose to gather instead of retreat, to listen, instead of shout, to understand, instead of condemn, something sacred happens," she added.

"Before our titles, before our religions, before our politics, before the borders on a map, we are human beings, children of God," Thorne added.

Rabbi Blumenthal said Jewish teaching held that every human being carried godliness and possessed infinite value.

"Every one of us is equal, valued and loved because when God looks at us, it is like God looking at a mirror," he added.

He said religion was not only about believing in God but also recognising that God had faith in humanity.

"I am convinced that much of what troubles us in our society today is that we are lonely," Blumenthal said, calling upon people to seek "connection, love, and respect for one another".

The programme used Raksha Bandhan and the tying of a rakhi as symbols of care, protection and mutual responsibility.

Participants were encouraged to extend that bond beyond families to neighbours, strangers and different religious communities.

Bhagwat has led the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since 2009. Founded in 1925, the RSS is marking its centenary and has used the milestone to highlight its message of social organisation and service.

--IANS

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