November 13, 2025 8:37 PM हिंदी

‘Faansi Ghar’ probe: Kejriwal fails to face Delhi Assembly’s Privileges panel

‘Faansi Ghar’ probe: Kejriwal fails to face Delhi Assembly’s Privileges panel

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia on Thursday failed to appear before the Assembly’s Committee of Privileges, which is inquiring into the authenticity of the ‘Faansi Ghar’ (execution room) on the legislature’s premises.

Committee Chairperson Parduymn Singh Rajput said, “Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla did not appear before the Committee of Privileges during its sitting on Thursday.”

The Committee has now given them another opportunity to place their version on record and fixed November 20 as the next date for their appearance, said Rajput, in a statement.

During Thursday’s deliberations, the Committee continued its detailed examination of the matter concerning the authenticity of the ‘Faansi Ghar’ inaugurated on August 9, 2022, in the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises when Kejriwal was the Chief Minister.

A controversy over the ‘Faansi Ghar’ had erupted when Speaker Vijender Gupta earlier claimed that the room was, in fact, a 'tiffin room' with a shaft to operate a goods lift.

He also cited official maps from 1912 and National Archives documents as evidence to prove that the documents designate the space as a "tiffin room" and a lift shaft.

He hinted that the room was wrongly declared as ‘Faansi Ghar’ by the previous AAP government, as historical records do not support the existence of gallows on the Assembly premises.

On Thursday, the Privileges Committee reviewed the documents, background records, and other material relating to the matter, as part of its ongoing effort to scrutinise the facts and circumstances surrounding the inauguration of ‘Faansi Ghar’, said the statement.

The subject remains under comprehensive assessment, with the Committee considering both procedural aspects and factual clarifications necessary for the inquiry, it said. ￼

The Chairperson noted that Thursday’s sitting saw the participation of Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Neeraj Basoya, Surya Prakash Khatri and Satish Upadhyay, allowing the Committee to proceed with its planned deliberations.

The Committee emphasised that the sitting on November 20 will be critical for advancing the inquiry.

The Committee expects the individuals who did not attend the sitting on Thursday to ensure their presence on the next date so that their statements and clarifications can be duly recorded. Cooperation from all concerned is essential for the timely and effective conclusion of the inquiry, said the statement.

The Committee reiterated its commitment to a fair, structured, and diligent examination of the matter placed before it.

“By ensuring a comprehensive review of records and securing the participation of all relevant individuals, the Committee aims to uphold the standards of transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity expected in legislative proceedings,” it said.

--IANS

rch/dan

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan President signs controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law

Pakistan President signs controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law

IPL 2026 retention: Thakur, Rutherford trades could spark flurry of deals ahead of deadline day

IPL 2026 retention: Thakur, Rutherford trades could spark flurry of deals ahead of deadline day

Three more people die of dengue in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll reaches 326 (File image)

Three more people die of dengue in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll reaches 326

PM Modi to lead Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Narmada’s sacred Devmogra Dham

PM Modi to lead Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Narmada’s sacred Devmogra Dham

Govt will ensure exemplary punishment for Delhi blast accused: HM Amit Shah

Govt will ensure exemplary punishment for Delhi blast accused: HM Amit Shah

AIU suspends Al-Falah University's membership following terror probe links

AIU suspends Al-Falah University's membership following terror probe links

LG Electronics India's Q2 profit falls 27 pc to Rs 389 crore

LG Electronics India's Q2 profit falls 27 pc to Rs 389 crore

Tridev actress Sonam Khan calls Naseeruddin Shah 'a talent which still remains unmatched'

Tridev actress Sonam Khan calls Naseeruddin Shah 'a talent which still remains unmatched'

Tata Motors Limited reports Rs 867 crore loss for Q2 FY26

Tata Motors Limited reports Rs 867 crore loss for Q2 FY26

James Anderson signs one-year contract extension with Lancashire and will see him feature in both the County Championship and the Vitality Blast. Photo credit: Lancashire CCC

James Anderson signs one-year contract extension with Lancashire