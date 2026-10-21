F4 Indian C’ship title race heats up as IRL begins 2026 season in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2026 heads to the Madras International Circuit (MIC) on October 22-23, with the third round of the F4 Indian Championship set to intensify the title battle and the Indian Racing League (IRL) preparing to kick off its new season.

With just five points separating championship leader Aris Kyriakou of Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru and Goa Aces JA Racing’s Luviwe Sambudla, the Chennai weekend could prove pivotal in shaping the single-seater championship.

The two-day event will bring together emerging drivers competing for individual honours in the F4 Indian Championship and six city-based franchises beginning their campaigns in the IRL.

Kyriakou arrives in Chennai at the top of the F4 Indian Championship standings with 93 points, but Sambudla remains firmly in contention on 88. With 25 points available for a race victory, the narrow gap leaves the championship leader with little room to relax as the season progresses.

Sambudla enters the round on the back of an impressive performance at Round 2 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. The South African won Race 1 from pole position and followed it up with another victory in Race 3, recovering from a retirement in the second race to strengthen his title challenge.

Kyriakou, meanwhile, maintained his advantage through consistent results, collecting podium finishes in all three races in Coimbatore. His ability to score heavily across the weekend has kept him ahead, but another strong showing from Sambudla could change the complexion of the standings.

Hyderabad Blackbirds’ Bhuvan Bonu occupies third place with 51 points after winning Race 2 in Coimbatore from reverse-grid pole position. Mahlori Mabunda, on 46 points, and Aaron Mehta, with 42, complete the top five and will be looking to reduce the gap to the leading pair.

Ntiyiso Mabunda also heads to Chennai with confidence after registering two podium finishes in the previous round. Chennai Turbo Riders’ Sai Aditya will be another driver to watch after recovering from 10th on the grid to deliver an encouraging Race 3 performance in Coimbatore. Swarnav Das will also be aiming to make an impact as the championship moves into its next phase.

With three further rounds scheduled after Chennai, the title remains within reach for several competitors. Qualifying positions, reverse-grid opportunities and the ability to convert strong race pace into consistent points could prove decisive.

Alongside the F4 championship, Chennai will host the opening round of the Indian Racing League, which features six city-based teams competing in a gender-neutral racing series that brings together Indian and international drivers.

Goa Aces JA Racing will begin its title defence after winning the 2025–26 championship. The team will look to build on the performances that secured it the previous season’s honours, with Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend among its key drivers. Wohlwend made headlines in February 2026 by winning a feature race at the Goa Street Circuit.

Chennai Turbo Riders, meanwhile, will have the advantage of competing on home soil. The team will seek to capitalise on local support as it takes on Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Kolkata Royal Tigers and Speed Demons Delhi.

The IRL’s format places women racers alongside their male counterparts in every team’s line-up, offering a platform for drivers from different backgrounds to compete in the same championship. The combination of franchise racing and the F4 single-seater competition is expected to give spectators a varied programme across the Chennai weekend.

The Madras International Circuit has produced its share of memorable contests in recent seasons. During the 2025 season, Sachel Rotgé claimed three victories at the venue, while Shane Chandaria of Chennai Turbo Riders also secured a race win.

With the F4 championship battle tightening and the IRL beginning its title defence campaign, the Chennai round represents an important early-season test for drivers and teams alike. The results over October 22–23 could establish momentum for the next phase of both competitions.

--IANS

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