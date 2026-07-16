F1 racer Arvid hails Sooryavanshi as part of sport's fearless new generation

Birmingham, July 16 (IANS) Formula One rookie Arvid Lindblad believes Indian cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is part of a new wave of teenage stars redefining elite sport, saying advances in technology and access to better information are enabling athletes to reach the highest level at increasingly younger ages.

The Racing Bulls driver shared his thoughts during the host broadcast of the first ODI between England and India at Edgbaston, where Shubman Gill's side secured a six-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

At just 18, Lindblad belongs to the same generation of emerging sporting talents as Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, Spain football sensation Lamine Yamal, and 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, whose meteoric rise has made him India's youngest international cricketer after a breakthrough IPL season.

Asked why Formula One is seeing more teenagers reach the grid, Lindblad said the trend extends far beyond motorsport.

"I think this is happening in all sports. The technology is improving around it. We get better information from an earlier age, and that is why there are really good youngsters who are doing really well,” Arvid said.

The British driver pointed to Sooryavanshi as an example of how rapidly young athletes are making an impact on the international stage. "This happens in all sports, even in cricket, with Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) doing really well. He is so young. I think this is just the nature of sport,” he added.

Lindblad, who has Indian ancestry through his maternal grandparents, also spoke warmly about his connection to the country during the broadcast with Ravi Shastri and Ian Ward. "My Nana and Nani (maternal grandparents) are Punjabi. I am very connected to my Indian roots and love Indian food, particularly that cooked by my Nani,” he expressed.

The teenager also recalled visiting Mumbai late last year, where he experienced cricket firsthand while spending time with young players at the iconic Azad Maidan. "I enjoyed my time in Mumbai playing cricket with the kids at Azad Maidan. It was a wonderful experience."

Reflecting on his own journey, Lindblad admitted that making his Formula One debut at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne earlier this season was an emotional milestone after years of chasing the dream. "All athletes, from an early age, have a dream of reaching the top. You always remain nervous, never really knowing if it's going to come true. For me, this year in Melbourne, the fact that this was happening to me for real was special. I got a little bit emotional before it all,” he said.

He also described his first home Grand Prix as a Formula One driver at Silverstone as another unforgettable moment. "I had first been to Silverstone with my father when I was just five years old. Going there this year, thirteen years on, becoming an F1 race driver was really special to me, especially in front of the entire home support,” he stated.

During the recent British Grand Prix weekend, Lindblad was seen sharing a light-hearted exchange in the paddock with India captain Shubman Gill, with both tracing their family roots to Punjab.

The Racing Bulls rookie ended the conversation on a humorous note by revealing that, despite racing some of the fastest cars in the world, he is still working towards getting his road licence. "It is a bit sad that I still have not got my driver's licence yet. It was funny for a bit, but now it is just getting a bit silly. I had my first driving lesson yesterday, so I need to get it soon."

--IANS

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