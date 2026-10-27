October 27, 2026 8:54 PM हिंदी

Eyes on Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents Rs 7,844 crore supplementary budget

Eyes on Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents Rs 7,844 crore supplementary budget (Photo: X of Chief Minister Uttarakhand)

Dehradun, Oct 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,844.18 crore, making additional financial provision for the upcoming Ardh Kumbh Mela and other welfare schemes.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, “Funds have been allocated in this supplementary budget to ensure the completion of schemes for which provisions were made in the general budget.”

“Additionally, several new and innovative schemes have been included. These encompass provisions for the construction of a lake in Gairsain, water management, and the organisation of the Kumbh Mela. Furthermore, funding has been increased for ongoing schemes across all sectors," he said.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “In Gairsain, a supplementary budget of Rs 7,844.18 crore for the financial year 2026-27 was presented. This budget is a significant step toward accelerating development works and effectively advancing public welfare schemes.”

“Our resolve is to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. By infusing new momentum into the state's development journey through education, health, employment, women's empowerment, and the expansion of basic infrastructure, we are steadfastly moving forward to establish Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country,” wrote the Chief Minister.

He said earlier, “Our government is committed to the honour and welfare of brave soldiers, ex-servicemen, Agniveers, and their families.”

The formation of the Agniveer Employment Cell is an important initiative in this direction, which will ensure new opportunities for the rehabilitation, employment, and self-reliance of retired Agniveers, he said.

Before the session commenced at the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, Bhararisain (Gairsain), the Chief Minister offered floral tributes and paid homage to former Chief Minister late Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.), and former Cabinet Minister late Hira Singh Bisht, said an official statement.

He said Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is not merely our identity but our soul, culture, and pride. Salutations again and again to this sacred land.

--IANS

rch/dan

LATEST NEWS

Indian trio Arkesh Bhatia, Anshul Mishra and Ribhav Verma seek big rewards at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Golf at Te Arai Links’ South Course in New Zealand from October 29 to November 1. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Indian trio Bhatia, Mishra and Verma seek big rewards at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

In border villages of J&K, PMAY turns dreams into reality; beneficiaries grateful to govt

In border villages of J&K, PMAY turns dreams into reality; beneficiaries grateful to govt

Eyes on Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents Rs 7,844 crore supplementary budget (Photo: X of Chief Minister Uttarakhand)

Eyes on Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents Rs 7,844 crore supplementary budget

Mosques under threat will rise again; Muslims must stay firm: Arshad Madani (Photo: @ArshadMadani007/X)

Mosques under threat will rise again; Muslims must stay firm: Arshad Madani

EU condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea shipping

EU condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea shipping

'That's why I praised my team': Daren Sammy backs his 2-2 praise for West Indies against 'dangerous' India in the recently-concluded T20I series in India. Photo credit: IANS

'That's why I praised my team': Sammy backs his 2-2 praise for Windies against 'dangerous' India

Boxing: Aditya bags gold in U19 World Championships with dominant win (Credit: BFI)

Boxing: Aditya bags gold in U19 World Championships with dominant win

India-Indonesia Special Forces exercise Garuda Shakti begins in Banyuwangi

India-Indonesia Special Forces exercise Garuda Shakti begins in Banyuwangi

‘India-New Zealand Rugby series exemplifies how sport can transcend borders’: MoS Raksha Khadse (Credit: SAI)

‘India-New Zealand Rugby series exemplifies how sport can transcend borders’: MoS Raksha Khadse

Kajal, Neelam script history as two Indian women reach U20 World Wrestling Championships finals for first time in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. Photo credit: WFI

Kajal, Neelam script history as two Indian women reach U20 World Championships finals for first time