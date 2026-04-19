Experts examine WTO verdict on cross-border subsidies, flag policy challenges

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The legal and policy implications of the WTO Panel Report on transnational subsidies, particularly under the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, came under sharp focus during a panel discussion held in the national capital on Sunday, as experts examined its impact on global trade rules and evolving industrial policies.

The discussion was organised by the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL) at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in collaboration with the South Asian International Economic Law Network and the Indian Society of International Law (ISIL).

The session centred on the WTO dispute titled European Union Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties on Stainless Steel Cold-Rolled Flat Products from Indonesia.

Experts deliberated on the European Union’s approach of attributing financial contributions made by foreign entities, including state-linked actors, to the Indonesian government and treating them as countervailable subsidies.

The discussion highlighted how such interpretations raise critical questions about the scope and application of international trade law in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

The panel also examined key findings of the WTO Panel, which clarified that the definition of “financial contribution” under Article 1.1(a)(1) of the SCM Agreement is a closed list.

This interpretation effectively excludes government-to-government inducements from being considered subsidies under the framework.

Participants further discussed the concept of a “public body,” emphasising the need for a substantive evaluation of an entity’s functions and its relationship with the state rather than relying on formal designations.

Beyond the legal interpretation, the session explored the broader implications of the ruling for regulating transnational subsidies and its potential impact on the intersection of trade law and industrial policy.

Speakers noted that the growing use of cross-border state support mechanisms presents new challenges for the existing WTO architecture.

Opening remarks were delivered by Manoj Kumar Sinha, President of ISIL and Vice Chancellor of Dharmashastra National Law University, who highlighted the increasing complexity of global trade regulation amid deeper economic cooperation and shifting industrial strategies.

--IANS

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