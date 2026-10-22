Exes Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor hug each other during IIFA press conference

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Former lovebirds Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were seen sharing a quick but warm hug during the IIFA press conference on Thursday in Mumbai.

In the video, Bebo notices Shahid during the press conference and leans in to greet him with a hug and an air kiss. After this, the 'Jab We Met' co-stars exchange some pleasantries before both Kareena and Shahid went their separate ways.

This unexpected reunion seems like a recap of another pleasant moment shared by Kareena and Shahid during IIFA last year.

In the clip that went viral back then, Bebo embraced Shahid during the press conference. These two were even seen chatting with one another while on the stage with other celebs such as Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Karan Johar.

The rare moment between Kareena and Shahid had garnered a lot of eyeballs.

For those who do not know, Bebo and Shahid were extremely vocal about their relationship back in the 2000s. Being one of the most adored pairs in B-town at the time, they went on to share screen space in many projects, including 'Fida', 'Chup Chup Ke', and 'Jab We Met'. However, the two reportedly parted ways just before 'Jab We Met' was filmed.

Now, Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and has two sons, whereas Shahid entered matrimony with Mira Rajput and is blessed with a son and a daughter.

Shifting our focus to IIFA, the 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards is slated to take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 22 and 23, 2027.

Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday have been roped in to host the award ceremony, along with Karan Johar and Manish Paul.

Adding to the hype, prominent Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are expected to perform at the event this year.

--IANS

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