‘Excited’: Albie Morkel, Mohit Sharma, Gareth Batty react to CSK coaching appointments

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed their revamped coaching staff for IPL 2027, with former India pacer Mohit Sharma appointed bowling coach and Albie Morkel and Gareth Batty joining as assistant coaches under head coach Zaheer Khan.

Announcing the appointments on Tuesday, the five-time champions also thanked outgoing support staff members Michael Hussey, Eric Simons, Rajiv Kumar, Tommy Simsek and Greg King for their contributions to the franchise. James Foster will continue as fielding coach, while Sridharan Sriram retains his role as assistant coach.

Mohit, who began his IPL career with CSK, expressed his excitement at returning to the franchise where he enjoyed some of the most memorable moments of his playing career.

“It is an absolute pleasure to return to the franchise I once represented, and it feels like coming back home. I started my IPL career with CSK and it acted as the catalyst that propelled me into the national circuit. I have some wonderful memories with the Super Kings, especially winning the Purple Cap award and the 2014 CLT20 title. I look forward to sharing my inputs and work alongside Head Coach Zaheer Khan,” he said.

The 38-year-old represented India in 34 international matches and has taken 134 wickets in 120 IPL appearances. He won the Purple Cap in 2014 after claiming 23 wickets and was part of CSK’s Champions League T20-winning squad that year.

Morkel, meanwhile, returns to the franchise with which he won IPL titles in 2010 and 2011, along with the Champions League T20 in 2010. The former South African all-rounder represented his country in more than 100 international matches.

“I share a special bond with the Super Kings family. The sound of the fans and the whistles at Chepauk is something that has reverberated in my ears since my playing days. I have special memories at Chennai Super Kings, both on and off the field. I am excited to share my knowledge and experience with the youngsters in the team,” Morkel said.

Batty completes the trio of new appointments. The former England cricketer, who represented his country in 20 international matches, previously coached Surrey to three consecutive County Championship titles between 2022 and 2024. He has also claimed 682 wickets and scored 7,399 runs in first-class cricket.

“I am excited to join the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup. I have been following the exploits of one of the most adored and respected cricket franchises in the globe and I consider it an absolute pleasure to be working with some of the best minds in the game. I am looking forward to this new chapter,” Batty said.

The appointments form part of CSK’s wider restructuring under Zaheer as the franchise prepares for the 2027 season, aiming to return to the IPL playoffs after three consecutive seasons without qualification.

--IANS

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