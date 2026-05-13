May 14, 2026 1:32 AM हिंदी

Ex-India pacers VRV Singh, Lakshmipathy Balaji likely to get coaching roles at BCCI's CoE

Ex-India pacers VRV Singh, Lakshmipathy Balaji likely to get coaching roles at BCCI's CoE

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Former India pacers VRV Singh and Lakshmipathy Balaji are among the names likely to get coaching positions at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

The CoE has been without a full‑time fast bowling coach since Troy Cooley’s departure late last year, following his achieving the superannuation age. The BCCI had explored the option of hiring another foreign expert and even held advanced discussions with England’s ace fast bowling coach Steffan Jones, but what happened afterwards is yet to be known, sources told IANS.

IANS understands that the Indian coaches are now shortlisted to fill the vacancies for which the BCCI brought out advertisements last year. Once the paperwork is done, Singh, who previously had a stint under Cooley, and Balaji are likely to assume charge once the ongoing IPL season concludes on May 31.

Apart from Singh and Balaji, P. Krishnakumar, who guided Jammu and Kashmir to a historic maiden Ranji Trophy triumph this year as the side’s bowling coach, is also in line to be the third fast bowling coach at the CoE. Krishnakumar has been a key figure in J&K’s rise as a bowling line-up and nurtured the likes of Auqib Nabi, Sunil Kumar, and Yudhvir Singh.

Yere Goud, the former Karnataka all‑rounder who has been active in the coaching circuit, is tipped to join the CoE as a batting coach. It is also understood that Sunetra Paranjpe, Nooshin Al Khadeer, and VR Vanitha are likely to get coaching roles at the CoE.

In terms of fielding coaches, this news agency understands that Dishant Yagnik, ex-Rajasthan wicketkeeper and currently fielding coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is on the shortlist. Just like Krishnakumar, Yagnik had been integral in shaping the J&K side as Ranji Trophy winners this year.

Others in line for fielding coach roles at CoE are Milap Mewada and Shabarish Mohan. It is yet to be known whether the ideal candidates for the performance analyst, head of education, and head of sports science and medical team vacancies have been finalised.

--IANS

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