Centre steps up efforts to help farmers in rain-deficient districts

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday directed officials to continuously monitor agricultural activities in the country’s 270 sensitive rain-deficient districts in close coordination with the states and ensure timely availability of fertilisers and seed to farmers across the country, according to an official statement.

A detailed review was undertaken at a high-level meeting here to assess the progress of sowing of Kharif crops, the impact of El Nino and the current monsoon situation and the water storage in reservoirs.

The availability and distribution of fertilisers, especially urea, and the availability of seeds were also reviewed during the meeting. It was informed that adequate availability of fertilisers and seeds has been ensured for Kharif 2026 and continuous monitoring of supply is being done through regular coordination with the states.

The Union Minister directed that information on the actual situation should be obtained through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and state governments. He said that it should be ensured that farmers get fertilisers according to their requirement and if there is any shortage in the distribution system, it should be tackled quickly.

It was informed during the meeting that till July 17, 2026, the total sowing area of Kharif crops in the country has been recorded at 658.19 lakh hectares. Although there has been a decrease in the total sowing area compared to last year, positive progress has been seen in sowing under paddy, pulses and other crops in many states.

Chouhan directed that weekly review meetings should be organised by pulses, oilseeds and cotton missions with state governments and quick action should be ensured based on feedback received from the field level.

In the meeting, the forecasts of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), possible El Nino conditions and the rainfall situation in 270 sensitive districts across the country were reviewed. A detailed presentation was made on the rainfall situation in various states, progress of sowing of crops and the condition of crops based on indicators like NDVI (Normalised Difference Vegetation Index).

While reviewing the progress of monsoon, discussions were also held on favourable conditions for agricultural activities during the Kharif season.

It was informed in the meeting that the South-West Monsoon spread completely across the country by July 9, 2026, covering the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. Generally, the monsoon covers the entire country by July 8, while this year its expansion was completed only one day after the normal date. With the nationwide expansion of the monsoon, favourable conditions have been created for the sowing of Kharif crops in most of the states.

During the period from June 1 to July 15, 2026, the average rainfall in the country was recorded at 23 per cent below normal. During this period, 227 mm rainfall occurred across the country, while normal rainfall is 294.2 mm.

The highest rainfall deficiency was in the East and Northeast India, where 348 mm rainfall occurred against a normal of 540.2 mm, which means a deficiency of 36 per cent was recorded. There was a 26 per cent deficiency in Southern Peninsular India, 19 per cent in Northwest India and 13 per cent in Central India.

--IANS

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