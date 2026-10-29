Ex-India chief selector MSK Prasad joins Venice Livewires as team director in Italia T10

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Former India men’s chief selector MSK Prasad has been appointed as team director of Venice Livewires, a franchise in the upcoming Italia T10 League. The six-team competition will run from November 18 to 29 at the Roma Cricket Ground.

The franchise said Prasad’s experience in international cricket, player selection, talent identification and administration would help strengthen its cricket operations and support the growth of the game in Italy. “I look forward to being part of Venice Livewires and contributing to the growth of cricket in Italy.

“Grassroots development is essential for building a strong cricketing ecosystem, and I am excited to work towards identifying local talent, encouraging young cricketers and helping the sport grow at the grassroots level. Italia T10 presents an exciting platform to bring international cricketing experience together with local talent,” Prasad said in a statement by the franchise on Thursday.

After his playing career, where he represented India in six Tests and 17 ODIs, Prasad served as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, where he oversaw the selection of the national team from 2016 to 2020. Under him, India won its first-ever Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia in 2018/19, apart from being 2017 Men’s Champions Trophy runners-up and semi-finalists in the ODI World Cup.

Prasad has also worked with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants as Strategic Consultant and Director of Talent Search and Academies. In this new role, Prasad will work alongside TNR Mohit, the franchise’s executive director.

Mohit previously captained Doiwala Kings and owns Nainital Tigers, a franchise for which he has also played. The franchise’s leadership group also includes Arvind Tadakamalla, managing director of Livewires Advertising Private Limited.

Previously, former Australia batter Shaun Marsh signed up for Milan Icons, while former England fast bowling great James Anderson has been named co-owner and captain of Napoli Knights.

Players like Chris Gayle and Dawid Malan are also expected to feature in the competition, as they are Italy senior men’s team members who played in this year’s T20 World Cup in India.

--IANS

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