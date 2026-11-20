New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Jefferies' Global Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Wood has increased exposure to Indian equities for the second time in his Asia-Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio, citing growing concerns over valuations in global technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks.

The latest portfolio adjustment raised India's allocation to 15 per cent while reducing Taiwan's weighting by an equivalent amount which is the second increase in India's exposure within less than a month.

This comes amid persistent weakness in global technology shares as investors reassess the sustainability of the AI-driven investment cycle and the massive capital expenditures announced by leading technology companies.

According to the report, Wood believes financial markets are increasingly pricing in the possibility that the AI capital expenditure boom may be approaching a turning point, despite limited evidence of a slowdown in actual spending plans.

Market participants remain divided on whether the recent selloff in AI-related stocks represents the peak of the investment cycle or merely a correction within a longer-term growth trend, it added.

The latest rebalance follows a broader shift in Jefferies' regional strategy.

Earlier this month, the brokerage had increased India's allocation while reducing weightings in South Korea and Taiwan.

The portfolio changes come against the backdrop of heightened volatility in global equity markets.

Wall Street extended its decline in the previous session with technology stocks remaining under pressure despite the strong market debut of AI company Anthropic.

The Claude maker’s stock jumped as much as 39 per cent to $115.10 during the session and ended its first day up 17 per cent, valuing the company at just under $1.8 trillion.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1,000 points or 2.19 per cent to 49,097.06.

S&P 500 fell 147.80 points or 2.02 per cent to 7,175.83 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 550.68 points or 2.25 per cent to 23,879.20.

--IANS

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