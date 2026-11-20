New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The 'Bengaluru Tech Summit' this week made it clear that India is no longer content to remain the world’s back office for software and chip design. Artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing dominated the agenda, signalling a deliberate shift from services-led growth toward building the physical and intellectual foundations of the next technological era, according to an article in India Narrative.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar used the inauguration to position the state as an emerging global hub for AI, deep technology, and semiconductor manufacturing. Bengaluru already hosts nearly half of India’s AI and machine-learning talent. The state is home to more than 100 fabless chip companies and accounts for three-fifths of the engineers working in India’s semiconductor capability centres. It contributes roughly one-fifth of the country’s electronics exports.

Global companies have committed over Rs 23,000 crore in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing facilities across Bengaluru and Mysuru. Four electronics manufacturing clusters, stretching from Dharwad to Mysuru, are being prepared to support this expansion.

Semiconductors are the substrate on which modern AI runs. Training large models, deploying inference at scale, powering autonomous systems, and securing critical infrastructure all depend on advanced chips. For decades, India has excelled at chip design and software services while remaining heavily dependent on imports for fabrication and advanced packaging.

As AI becomes a general-purpose technology with military, economic, and societal consequences, dependence on foreign fabs is no longer merely a commercial issue; it is a strategic one, the article points out.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit’s emphasis on manufacturing therefore represents a maturation of India’s technology policy. It aligns with the national push under the India Semiconductor Mission and production-linked incentives, but it is especially significant because Karnataka already possesses the complementary strengths.

Moving design capability into actual fabrication and packaging can create high-multiplier effects — skilled jobs, supplier ecosystems, and the ability to iterate faster on AI-specific hardware such as edge processors, neuromorphic chips, or specialised accelerators, the article states.

For the broader economy, success would help rebalance India’s growth story. Software and IT services have been engines of export earnings and middle-class expansion, yet manufacturing has lagged relative to peers.

A credible semiconductor and electronics base can absorb more of the country’s engineering graduates, reduce the current-account pressure from electronics imports, and open higher-value export opportunities. It also strengthens the case for India as a preferred “China-plus-one” location at a moment when multinational firms are actively diversifying production, the article observes.

--IANS

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