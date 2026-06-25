June 25, 2026 4:28 PM हिंदी

Ex-Aussie batter Michael Klinger joins ILT20 side Gulf Giants as batting coach

Ex-Australia batter Michael Klinger joins ILT20 side Gulf Giants as batting coach

Ahmedabad, June 25 (IANS) ILT20 side Gulf Giants have roped in former Australia batter Michael Klinger as their batting coach, a move which comes after Simon Helmot replaced Jonathan Trott as the side’s head coach last month.

Trott, the former Afghanistan head coach, had left the franchise just after one season and was replaced by Helmot in mid-May. Kadeer Ali has come on board as fielding coach after being assistant head coach at Worcestershire, while Gary Brent will oversee strength and conditioning department.

Klinger is also the head coach of the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL), also owned by Adani Sportsline. “I’m familiar with Adani Sportsline’s philosophy through my time with Gujarat Giants, so this is an exciting opportunity to join another team within the group.

“Gulf Giants have strong foundations and I’m looking forward to working closely with Simon and the rest of the staff to help build a solid unit that can make a big impact in the new season,” said Klinger in a statement on Thursday.

The trio join Shane Bond (bowling coach), James Pipe (physiotherapist) and Saurabh Walkar (performance analyst) to complete the support staff ahead of the tournament’s upcoming season.

Champions in the inaugural ILT20 season in 2023, Gulf Giants have since struggled to replicate that success - missing the final in successive years and finishing fifth in the six‑team league in the 2025/26 season.

“We’ve got a strong setup at Gulf Giants and I’m excited to continue working with the group as we prepare for the new season. There’s quality in the squad, and with Simon coming in as Head Coach as well as Klinger joining as Batting Coach, it’s a great opportunity for us to keep building and push standards even higher,” added Bond.

--IANS

nr/bc

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