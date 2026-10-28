October 28, 2026 6:14 PM हिंदी

‘Everyone was shocked’: Du Plessis recalls Smith replacing Dhoni as RPS captain

‘Everyone was shocked’: Faf Du Plessis recalls Steve Smith replacing MS Dhoni as captain of the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) ahead of the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said everyone in the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) dressing room was shocked on hearing that MS Dhoni was removed as the side’s captain and replaced by premier Australian batter Steve Smith ahead of the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Du Plessis, who was in the squad then, also said Smith handled the role admirably despite being new to leadership. Dhoni was stripped of the RPS captaincy before the 2017 IPL season began. It was a decision taken by the franchise owner, Sanjiv Goenka, at that time.

Smith, who was early in his Australian captaincy career, took charge with Dhoni playing under him, and guided the Pune-based franchise to the 2017 IPL final, where they lost to Mumbai Indians by one run. It was also RPS's last game of the tournament.

“MS Dhoni was removed as captain of Rising Pune Supergiants after the end of the 2016 IPL season, and that’s the biggest move you can make in a tournament of that stature. We hadn’t won a couple of games, and the owner at the time made the decision to change the captain. Everyone was shocked after that call.

“MS Dhoni as captain was gone, and Steve Smith was the new captain. That was pretty early on in his leadership career. He wasn’t experienced, but he did a good job. It was tough having MS Dhoni as your number two there, especially after he’d just been removed as captain.

“Smith led the team to the final, and we lost that final, which we should have won. We were that close. Winning that final would have made Smith an IPL-winning captain in just one season of captaincy. That says a lot about him,” du Plessis said on Cricinfo’s ‘Cricketers on Cricketers’ show.

RPS and Gujarat Lions were brought in as stand-in franchises for two seasons after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were suspended over their team officials' involvement in illegal betting, following the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal.

Both teams were disbanded once CSK and RR returned to the IPL in 2018. After that, Dhoni moved back to CSK and led them to IPL title wins in 2018, 2021 and 2023 respectively. Goenka, meanwhile, currently owns Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which is now among the 10 participating teams in the league.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sayali Satghare credits collective bowling effort as India women bundle out Zimbabwe women for 131 in the third ODI in Vadodara on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

3rd ODI: Satghare credits collective bowling effort as India bundle out Zimbabwe for 131

Hrithik Roshan says 'will always cheer for you' in a warm wish for Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan says 'will always cheer for you' in a warm wish for Sussanne Khan

Ballot papers, zero seats: Congress’ MLC rout raises hard questions (Photo: AI Generated Image)

Ballot papers, zero seats: Congress’ MLC rout raises hard questions

'Invited all SCO members, dialogue partners': MEA on invite to Pak for SCO Civilisational Dialogue

'Invited all SCO members, dialogue partners': MEA on invite to Pak for SCO Civilisational Dialogue

J&K govt orders strengthening cyber security across all departments (Photo: IANS)

J&K govt orders strengthening cyber security across all departments

Bihar results: Newly elected MLC Neeraj Kumar explains 3 ‘N’ advantage over rival (Photo: IANS)

Bihar results: Newly elected MLC Neeraj Kumar explains 3 ‘N’ advantage over rival

Rohit Sharma reveals how Rajpal Yadav’s films helped him overcome difficult days on the field

Rohit Sharma reveals how Rajpal Yadav’s films helped him overcome difficult days on the field

China’s weak domestic demand cripples economy (Photo: IANS)

China’s weak domestic demand cripples economy

Bangladesh repays twice its foreign loan amount in Q1 FY27

Bangladesh repays twice its foreign loan amount in Q1 FY27

EAM Jaishankar to visit US for G20, Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting: MEA (File Image)

EAM Jaishankar to visit US for G20, Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting: MEA