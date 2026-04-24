Every single person linked to RG Kar rape-murder conspiracy will be brought to justice, says PM Modi

Kolkata, April 24 (IANS) Every individual, regardless of their influence, who is connected to the larger conspiracy surrounding the R.G. Kar rape and murder case will be identified and held accountable after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during a campaign rally at the Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district on Friday.

Incidentally, the ancestral residence of the woman doctor, who was murdered on the premises of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August 2024, is located in Panihati, and the BJP candidate from that constituency this time is the victim’s mother, Swapna Debnath.

“In this Assembly election, the women of Bengal will rewrite history and teach the anti-woman ruling party in the state a lesson. The Trinamool Congress associates had conducted so many atrocities on women for so long. They will all be accounted for after May 4, the day of the results,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the BJP candidate from Panihati has struggled throughout her life to make her daughter a doctor to serve the nation. “Her daughter is lost in this jungle of misrule of the Trinamool Congress. I promise that not a single person behind that larger conspiracy will be spared,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Trinamool Congress leadership has been scared by the polling pattern and voting percentage in the first phase of the Assembly polls for 152 constituencies on Thursday.

“They have become desperate now. So, they have started instigating the criminal elements again. They are desperate to fuel the fire once before it gets extinguished,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that the unemployed youths in the Trinamool Congress regime will never get jobs in the state as long as the corrupt Trinamool Congress regime continues. “There will be no new investment, and even the existing industrial units will also shift their bases. Trinamool Congress has vitiated the investment ambience in the state in the last 15 years,” the Prime Minister said.

--IANS

src/dpb