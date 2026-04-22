Eva Longoria talks about what she misses about the US while living abroad

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Actress Eva Longoria shared that she and her husband, Jose Baston, and their seven-year-old son, Santiago, had been splitting their time between Spain and Mexico for years. She said the biggest change has been “slowing down.”

Longoria, who grew up in Texas and spent much of her adult life living in Los Angeles, said: “They really enjoy life in Spain.”

Longoria, whose travel series Eva Longoria: Searching for France is airing weekly told people.com: “They love a long meal. You're never in a rush. I don't miss the working lunch," she adds.

“It's so amazing how we really don't take lunch in our work culture,” she continues. “You always do the working lunch: ‘I'm going to go grab a sandwich. I'll be right back.’ You only have an hour. It's so stressful to think, ‘I have to hurry up and be back.’ ”

Another welcome change, she says, is the lack of traffic: “There's no traffic where we live (in Spain.) I walk everywhere."

While she says she revels in the many benefits of living abroad, Longoria says there are two things she misses while away.

“I miss my family, my Texas family…. (and) good Mexican food. That's what I miss. That's what's not in Europe, is good Mexican food,” she says.

Last year, Longoria revealed that after first being homeschooled, her son was enrolling in school for the first time as the family spent more time in L.A. while she prepared to shoot The Fifth Wheel, her second film as a director.

Longoria gained popularity for her portrayal of Isabella Brana in The Young and the Restless. Her breakthrough role was Gabrielle Solis in the series Desperate Housewives.

She has appeared in the films The Sentinel, Over Her Dead Body, For Greater Glory, Frontera, Lowriders, and Overboard, winning an Imagen Award for the latter. Longoria guest-starred on the Hulu mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building.

--IANS

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