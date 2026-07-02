ETPL will play a crucial role in making cricket a global affair ahead of Olympics: Ashwin

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) can become a significant catalyst in cricket's global expansion ahead of the sport's return to the Olympic Games.

Speaking after the ETPL 2026 Player Draft on Wednesday, the Dublin Guardians captain and mentor said the league's primary objective should be to develop players from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands by providing them with sustained exposure to high-level T20 cricket while preparing the game for a bigger global stage.

Ashwin made the remarks when asked whether the ETPL could provide European cricketers with a platform that attracts the attention of scouts from leading franchise leagues around the world. The former India all-rounder said the league's impact would extend well beyond the tournament itself, particularly with cricket set to feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Look, I think there is an Olympics that's going to happen in a couple of years. And if cricket as a game is pretty serious about making it a global affair, I think the teams in this league will play a very crucial part in enabling that,” Ashwin said in a media interaction following the conclusion of the ETPL 2026 Player Draft.

While acknowledging the importance of building a competitive squad, Ashwin said Dublin Guardians have also embraced the responsibility of contributing to Irish cricket and the wider European ecosystem.

“So, as far as I'm concerned, this is a really, really exciting prospect where we not only believe that we can pick a team and do well in this tournament, but also make it a really good place for these players to come in and get better and also have a lasting impact on the tournament. We also believe that we contribute and owe it to the Dublin franchise and also Irish cricket in many ways, try to enable them, try and probably provide them with the right amount of exposure and opportunities,” he added.

Ashwin revealed that he and franchise co-owner Rahul Dravid were aligned from the very beginning on making local talent the centrepiece of the franchise's philosophy, as he said, "It is really about them, about the Scottish players, about the Dutch players, and about the Irish players. We want to make it about them, and that's something that we were very clear about on the first day. Rahul and I spoke about it, and we will stay very true to that particular formula.”

He added that Dublin Guardians also want to build an environment where players consistently improve through daily learning and accountability. "And we will put up a culture where cricketers play in a fashion that everyone wants to grow at least by 1% every single day."

Asked how the ETPL could further aid the development of players from Europe's emerging cricket nations following Ireland's recent rise in international cricket, Ashwin said the greatest benefit would come from allowing them to share dressing rooms with experienced professionals.

"First of all, I think for professionals, if you come from every other country, you would be playing an integral part in terms of passing on your knowledge. And transferring how they go about their work ethics, how they practice, and how they respond to failures. How they keep themselves absolutely balanced when they are successful,” the all-rounder stated.

According to Ashwin, exposure to elite standards and pressure situations is something many Associate players currently lack, making the ETPL an ideal learning environment. He said, "All these things will be of huge help to people who don't play this high-intensity tournament every single year. And I am sure this is going to be an annual affair, which will give them a nice launch pad into adapting to high-level performing cricket under a high-duress environment."

The 38-year-old believes sustained exposure to pressure is essential for long-term improvement and expects the league to provide exactly that.

"So, it's going to be very good for them in that fashion. And people who respond well to pressure will obviously get better by the day. And if you don't put them under that, the chances of them getting better are also pretty minimal,” he mentioned.

Ashwin signed off by expressing his excitement about the inaugural edition of the ETPL, particularly for what it could mean for the future of European cricket.

"So, I am very excited about the tournament. Especially for the teams from the European side. And I am super excited. I am looking forward to it from my personal side as well,” he concluded.

--IANS

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