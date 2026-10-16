Esha Deol wishes ‘loveliest lady’ Hema Malini on 78th birthday: My mamma

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) As Hema Malini turned 78 on Friday, actress Esha Deol penned a birthday note for her “mamma” and called her a “loveliest lady.”

Esha took to social media to wish her mother and veteran actress. She also shared a stunning picture of Hema Malini.

For the caption, she wrote: “My mamma Happy Birthday. Love you my loveliest lady.”

It was in 1980 when Hema Malini got married to the late legendary star Dharmendra. They first met around 1968–1970 on the sets of the film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan.

Hema Malini and late star Dharmendra have two daughters together, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89

Hema Malini has starred in both comic and dramatic roles in mainstream Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam.

She first acted in a lead role in Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968, and went on to feature in numerous Hindi films, frequently opposite Dharmendra, whom she married in 1980. She was tagged as the "Dream Girl", and in 1977 starred in a film of the same name.

The veteran star was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000, the fourth-highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India.

Talking about Esha, the actress is the daughter of legendary superstar late Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002. She later featured in films such as Dhoom, Yuva, No Entry, Dus, and Cash.

On the personal front, Esha was married to businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The couple are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. The two announced their separation in 2024.

Esha was last seen in Tumko Meri Kasam directed by Vikram Bhatt, inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF. The film stars Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol in lead roles.

--IANS

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