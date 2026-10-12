October 12, 2026 4:36 PM हिंदी

Esha Deol wishes ex-husband Bharat Takhtani on behalf of daughters: Happy birthday Dadaa

Esha Deol wishes ex-husband Bharat Takhtani on behalf of daughters: Happy birthday Dadaa

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol penned a sweet birthday wish for her former husband, Bharat Takhtani, on behalf of their daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

On Monday, the 'Dhoom' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of Bharat, along with a birthday wish that read, "Happy birthday Dadaa. Stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong", tagging @bharattakhtani3. (sic)."

Despite going their separate ways, Esha and Bharat seem to maintain a cordial relationship, co-parenting their two daughters.

When Esha's father and legendary actor Dharmendra passed away in November last year, Bharat was seen standing by Esha's side, lending support during the challenging time.

In May this year, Esha got together with her ex-husband for a friendly lunch. The two were also accompanied by some of their close friends.

Actress Smriti Khanna, who was also part of the lunch, dropped a picture from the small get-together. Esha also later reshared the photo on her social media handle.

The picture had Esha, Bharat, actor Jackky Bhagnani, fitness coach Satya, Smriti Khanna, Gautam Khanna and a couple of their other friends posing together during the gathering.

The caption on the pic read, “Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip. Thank you Esha.”

Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012 in a grand traditional ceremony.

The couple announced their separation in February 2024. Esha and Bharat publicly announced that they had mutually and amicably decided to part ways after almost 11 years of being married. They had further requested privacy.

Meanwhile, Bharat has been sharing hints that he has found love once again. He garnered a lot of eyeballs as he posted a still of himself posing romantically with a lady. However, he did not reveal the face of his speculated lady love.

--IANS

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