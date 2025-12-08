December 08, 2025 10:26 AM हिंदी

Esha Deol promises to continue father Dharmendra's legacy with 'pride & respect' in a heartfelt post

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Legendary actor Dharmendra would have turned 90 years old on Monday. Remembering him on his special day, his daughter, actress Esha Deol, penned a heartfelt note, reflecting on their strong bond.

Uploading a few photos posing with the 'He-Man' of Bollywoood, Esha penned, "To my darling Papa...Our pact, the strongest bond . “ us “ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa . Be it heaven or earth . We are one."

Esha cherishes the beautiful memories, the crucial life lessons, the unconditional love and strength given by Dharmendra, saying that no one would ever be able to take these things away from her.

"For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.

The magical precious memories….. life lessons , the teachings, the guidance , the warmth, the unconditional love , the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other," she added.

Expressing her deep longing for her late 'papa', she went on to share what all she misses about him.

"I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket , holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations , laughter & shayaris . Your motto “ always be humble , be happy, healthy & strong," she added.

Towards the end of the post, Esha promised to take forward Dharmendra's legacy with pride and respect.

"I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect .And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you papa", she concluded the note, signing off as "Your darling daughter, Your Esha, your Bittu".

