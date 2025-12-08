Karan Johar opens up about his travel anxiety says, 'hope it resonates'

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar used social media to share his struggle with travel anxiety. On the risk of getting trolled, KJo opened up about what might be considered a champagne problem by some, hoping many others will be able to resonate with him.

In his latest post, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker revealed what travel anxiety looks like for him.

Using his own words, he shared, "First I have a desperate need to reach the airport early ( sometime even before the ground staff have arrived) then in the lounge I check my passport and my boarding card 50 times …. And once I am seated … I wait for the pilot to announce the duration of the flight…. As if my life depends on it… (sic)."

Karan admitted that he is also extremely affected by the weather en route announcement.

"if we are told it’s “a smooth ride” I can breathe… but some pilots say “ few bumps on the way…” …. Then right through the duration I wait at the edge of the seat for those expected bumps", he shared.

KJo added that during a short-haul flight, he ends up checking the map every 10 minutes, and on a long-haul flight, the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' maker pops a pill and prays to drift off to sleep, despite his subconscious mind always being turbulence aware.

As part of his travel anxiety, Karan feels the desperate urge to be hugely polite to the cabin crew and ends up smiling like a Colgate advertisement.

Sharing his landing routine during a flight, KJo added, "then an hour before we land I am all ready ( not at all ready for any circling or air traffic ) .:.. then I rush out and want to overtake every passenger like it’s a limboo race….( no particular reason at all)."

Actress Soni Razdan resonated with the director in the comment section.

She wrote, "Resonate and how. But it’s getting better with time the more I travel. Turbulence is not my friend but after going to Antarctica I can do anything."

