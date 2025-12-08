Armaan Malik pens note for brother Amaal: Onwards and upwards, no looking back

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik shared an emotional message for his brother Amaal Mallik, praising his grit and honesty through a challenging journey in the recently concluded “Bigg Boss 19”

Armaan took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures with Amaal from the Family Week episode of the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan.

For the caption, he wrote: “Onwards and upwards, no looking back! You walked this path with such courage and strength, and the world watched your truth and your journey unfold. I cannot wait for you to come back home so we can make magic with our music again! So proud of you, I love you @amaal_mallik.”

Amaal made it to the top five of the show, which was won by actor Gaurav Khanna on Sunday night during the grand finale. Along with Amaal and Gaurav, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal made it to the Top 5.

Along with the trophy, Gaurav took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

"Bigg Boss 19" premiered on August 24, 2025, with 16 contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. The season also saw two wild-card entries in the form of Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Talking about Armaan, on December 3, he delivered another memorable number in the form of the “Chal Musafir” track from "Gustaakh Ishq".

Describing his latest creative journey as transformative, Armaan revealed what it was like stepping into the world of 'Gustaakh Ishq'.

Looking back at his experience of collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj, Armaan called the experience 'refreshing'.

“Stepping into Vishal sir’s musical world was both an honour and a refreshing shift in perspective. His music asks for two things at once—vulnerability and precision—and he somehow makes that balance feel completely organic."

"What I loved most was the freedom he gave me. He didn’t over-explain anything; he shared a feeling, a world, and trusted me to find my own truth within it. As a singer, that kind of space is rare and incredibly inspiring.”

