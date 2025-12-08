Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Dharmendra on 90th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) On the occasion of Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary on Monday, actor Jackie Shroff, who worked with the late star in films such as “Return of Jewel Thief”, Mard “Ki Zabaan” and “Sikka”, paid his tribute to the icon and said “always in our hearts.”

Jackie took to his stories section, where he shared a monochrome picture of Dharmendra, who passed away aged 89 on November 24th.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Remembering Dharmendra ji on his Birth Anniversary. Dharmendra ji… always in our hearts!”

Dharmendra, who was widely considered one of the greatest, most handsome, and most commercially successful film stars in the history of Indian cinema, had a cinematic career spanning over six decades; he has worked in more than 300 films.

Dharmendra held the record for starring in the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He first gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, and Aaye Din Bahar Ke.

He starred in several successful Hindi films from the late-1960s to the 1980s, such as Ankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Ghulami, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, Elaan-E-Jung, Tahalka, Anpadh, Bandini, Haqeeqat, Anupama, Mamta, Majhli Didi, Satyakam, Naya Zamana, Samadhi, Resham Ki Dori, Chupke Chupke, Dillagi, The Burning Train, Ghazab, Do Dishayen and Hathyar.

In the late 1990s, he appeared in character roles in several successful and acclaimed films, such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Life in a... Metro, Apne, Johnny Gaddaar, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The star will posthumously be seen in 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan.

The movie stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in important roles and is slated to release in December.

