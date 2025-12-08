December 08, 2025 10:27 AM हिंदी

Kritika Kamra: Women on screen are often boxed into stereotypes

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra, who will be seen in Anusha Rizvi’s “The Great Shamshuddin Family”, says being at the centre of a story written by a woman, is a privilege she deeply values.

Kritika shared her excitement about the film and the journey of portraying a character crafted by a female filmmaker with a distinct voice.

Kritika told IANS: “Being at the centre of a story written by a woman, especially someone as sharp, thoughtful and fearless as Anusha is a privilege I deeply value.”

“When I read the script of The Great Shamshuddin Family, I was instantly drawn to how authentic, layered and unapologetic her characters are. Women on screen are often boxed into stereotypes, but this story gives women the space to be flawed, funny, messy, vulnerable, assertive..everything at once.”

Set over one day in Delhi, the narrative follows Bani as mothers, aunts, cousins and former romantic interests descend on her apartment, each bringing their own emergencies. As the protagonist navigates interfaith complexities, generational conflicts and family expectations, she faces a choice between pursuing international career opportunities or remaining with her family, reports variety.com.

The film features Farida Jalal, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar Soni and Sheeba Chadda.

She said that this film is also very special to me because it gave her the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team of women both behind and in front of the camera.

“Sharing screen space with legends like Farida ji and Dolly ji and performing with phenomenal actors like Sheeba ma’am, Juhi and Shreya has been a learning experience I will always cherish.

“I truly believe our film has warmth, joy and at the same time something deeply meaningful to say. I’m proud to be part of a narrative that celebrates complexity, womanhood and identity in such an honest way.”

The Great Shamshuddin Family is set to arrive on JioHotstar on 12th December.

--IANS

dc/

