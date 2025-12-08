Gaurav Khanna’s team celebrates ‘Bigg Boss 19’ victory: The trophy is home

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) After a gruelling three-month-long journey on “Bigg Boss 19”, popular television actor Gaurav Khanna lifted the winner’s trophy, a moment his team described as an emotional culmination of “every high, every setback, every moment of strength and dignity”.

Sharing a heartfelt note, Team Gaurav Khanna said on Instagram that the journey had been “overwhelming in the most beautiful way”, adding that supporters had often wondered, “What will GK do?”

The post read: “The three-month journey has finally come to an end… and what an end it has been. The trophy is home. They kept asking, ‘What will GK do?’ And like we always said GK will bring the trophy home for all of us. He did. This journey has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way.”

It further read: “We have lived every single day with Gaurav every high, every setback, every moment of strength and dignity. And today, this win feels personal. This is a win for every person who believed, who voted, who stood by him, who made his dream theirs.

Calling it a celebration of “faith, love and togetherness”, the note concluded with: “Today, we are not just celebrating a trophy. We are celebrating faith, love, and togetherness. We are winning together. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Signing off with love ~Team Gaurav Khanna”

Gaurav was declared as the winner on the wee hours of Sunday, December 7 by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The TV actor was running towards the trophy in the top five race with Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.

Along with the trophy, the actor took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Farrhana became the first runner-up.

"Bigg Boss 19" premiered on August 24, 2025, with 16 contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. The season also saw two wild-card entries in the form of Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

--IANS

dc/