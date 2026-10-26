Esha Deol calls Dharmendra 'a perfect husband, a perfect father'

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol revealed that, according to her, her late father, Dharmendra, was a perfect husband.

Speaking during the trailer launch of her upcoming drama 'Pratap', she shared that our family is a gift and hence it is crucial that we support one another at all times.

Esha was asked, "How is a perfect husband according to you, and is there any actor in Bollywood whom you consider to be a perfect husband?"

Reacting to this, the 'Dhoom' actress said that she has only seen her father as a husband from Bollywood.

"So I will say Mr. Dharam ji".

Reflecting on the importance of family, she went on to add, "In life, the family that we have, that I believe is God given - our parents, our children. We choose our husbands ourselves, or our parents chose them for us, if it is arranged, but they become a family. So I believe that whatever ups and downs there are in life, it is important to support each other."

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at the age of 89.

Coming to 'Pratap', the project revolves around a police officer who after spending a major part of his life putting criminals behind the bar, finds himself in the same position.

Talking about her next, Esha shared, “What I liked about Pratap was that the story isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. There are several layers to the narrative, and as the story unfolds, you begin to see the characters and their circumstances differently. Working with Amit and Sachin has been a wonderful experience, and I’m looking forward to audiences discovering what the film has in store.”

With Amit Sadh as the lead, the project also features Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji in pivotal roles, along with others.

Directed by Sachin Saraf, 'Pratap' will arrive in the cinema halls on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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