EPFO invites applications from PF Trusts for amnesty scheme valid for 6 months

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invited applications for amnesty scheme, valid for a period of six months, from Provident Fund (PF) Trusts, it was announced on Sunday.

The EPFO introduced the Amnesty Scheme, 2026 (notified on June 29), providing a one-time opportunity for establishments operating exempted PF Trusts recognised under the Income Tax Act, 1961 to regularise their status.

“Employers, stakeholders and the general public are advised to take note of the scheme, which will remain open for a period of six months,” said the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Scheme applies to establishments that have been operating a Provident Fund Trust recognised under the Income Tax Act, 1961, but do not possess a formal exemption notification from the appropriate Government — Central Government or State Government, as the case may be.

The eligible establishments are those seeking retrospective trust regularisation which has already started compliance as an un-exempted establishment or are opting for prospective compliance as an un-exempted establishment; and those seeking retrospective trust regularisation that choose to continue operating as exempted establishments under the Code of Social Security, 2020.

“Exemption status and Trust recognition will be granted from the inception of the Trust up to the designated cut-off date. Minimum employee headcount and corpus size rules are waived. The 3-year prior compliance rule is deemed satisfied,” said the EPFO.

Pending assessments for dues, damages, and interest will be withdrawn and stand abated, provided member accounts received interest and contributions at par with or better than statutory rates. Past finalised orders will be treated as void ab-initio,” the organisation said.

“Eligible establishments will submit a formal application addressed to the Central Government. The applications may be submitted through email to the concerned Regional Office. An expression of interest indicating its willingness for availing the scheme may also be emailed to rc.exemption@epfindia.gov.in," said the official statement.

—IANS

na/