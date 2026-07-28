Bihar doctor arrested in the BPSC TRE-3 paper leak case; total arrests 296

Patna, July 28 (IANS) The Bihar Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has arrested a doctor (MBBS) in connection with the alleged Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-3) paper leak case, marking another major development in the ongoing investigation.

According to the press statement released by the EOU on Tuesday, Dr Manish Kumar was arrested on Monday based on evidence collected during the investigation into the case registered at the Economic Offences Police Station, Patna.

Investigators allege that Dr Kumar was in contact with members of the paper leak syndicate headed by Sanjeev Mukhiya and was involved in a conspiracy to provide the examination question paper to candidates before the test.

He had allegedly taken 30 students to Hazaribag, Jharkhand, in a reserved vehicle for the preparation of the leaked question paper before the test.

The case pertains to Economic Offences Police Station Case No. 06/2024, registered on March 16, 2024.

The investigation is being conducted under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Bihar Conduct of Examination Act, 1981.

According to the EOU, Dr Manish Kumar completed his MBBS from Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Patna, in 2021.

He subsequently served as a government doctor in Kaimur district before resigning from service to do the postgraduate.

At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly preparing for the postgraduate (PG) medical entrance examination.

The agency stated that 296 accused persons have been arrested so far in connection with the TRE-3 paper leak investigation.

The Economic Offences Unit reiterated that its crackdown on examination paper leak syndicates and individuals allegedly profiting from such illegal activities will continue.

Officials added that the investigation remains ongoing, with the roles of other suspects being examined based on evidence collected during the probe.

The EOU said further legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in the alleged conspiracy.

--IANS

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