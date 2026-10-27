Enzo's departure gave me more prominent role in midfield: Chelsea's Romeo Lavia

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia reflected on the increased responsibility in midfield following Enzo Fernandez's departure, saying it had given him the more prominent role he had been working towards.

Fernandez, who joined Chelsea in 2022, completed a permanent transfer to Premier League side Manchester City last month. The Argentine international made 170 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge and scored 31 goals.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, further strengthening Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

"When a player like Enzo Fernandez leaves the club, it changes things for everyone. He was a big part of this team, and you do not replace that overnight. But in football, when one door closes, another one opens. His departure has given me a more prominent role in the midfield, and it is a role I have been working towards. I have developed a lot as a player over the last year, and I feel ready to take on more responsibility," Lavia said on JioStar.

"The manager has shown faith in me, and the players around me have helped me settle into this position. I know what is expected of me now. I have to be the one who controls the tempo, link the play, and help the team in both phases of the game. It is a challenge I am really enjoying. I am not here to replace anyone. I am here to do my job for Chelsea and give everything for this badge. The fans want to see commitment, and that is what I will always give them," he added.

He also discussed his development into a key midfielder for the club, saying the team had created a bubble where players focus on what they can control.

"It feels special to become a key midfielder for the club after developing into an experienced player, and it feels different because I'm in a different mindset or state of mind. We've done a lot of work over the summer, with all the people at the club, to make sure that we could get everything that's happened before behind me.

"So far, it's going well, so I'm very happy and long may it continue. I've learned that you can always go further than you think you can. You can always push your limits, especially when you feel like everything is going against you.

"It's so easy to just think about giving up or thinking that no matter what you do, it's always going to go back to the same point where you started. Luckily, with the help of teammates, staff, everyone in the club and people close to me outside, we've been able to create a bubble where you just concentrate on what you can control, and then everything will come back to normal," said Lavia.

Chelsea and Manchester United renew their Premier League rivalry in a high-stakes clash on Saturday. The Blues are targeting a top-four spot, while United aim to move up the table.

--IANS

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