Ensured punishment for accused in Ankita Bhandari's murder, says Uttarakhand's Dhami govt

New Delhi/Dehradun, Oct 14 (IANS) As parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly murdered at a resort in Uttarakhand in 2022, staged a protest near the India Gate here on Wednesday, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government asserted that ensuring the sentencing the guilty to life imprisonment in the case proves that it "worked with utmost seriousness from day one" to ensure punishment for the perpetrators.

The statement came as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, went to meet Bhandari's family, who are staging a sit-in near the India Gate.

An Uttarakhand government statement noted that the accused in the case were sent to jail within 24 hours, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to conduct a fair and thorough probe. Action was also taken against the accused under the Gangster Act.

During the investigation, a detailed charge sheet spanning approximately 500 pages was prepared, incorporating crucial evidence and statements from around 100 witnesses. It noted that a strong case presented by the prosecution led to the repeated rejection of the accused's bail pleas and ensured that they remained behind bars throughout the trial. Subsequently, Bhandari's killers were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Throughout the entire process, the state government accorded the highest priority to the sentiments of Bhandari's parents and family, the statement said.

It mentioned that public prosecutors were changed three times in accordance with the family's requests. Furthermore, after her parents demanded a CBI inquiry, Chief Minister Dhami ordered the same.

Further, the state government provided financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family. Additionally, it also provided government jobs to the victim's brother and father.

Moreover, Chief Minister Dhami had maintained that no matter how influential the perpetrator might be, they would be brought to justice and given the strictest punishment. Amidst questions raised regarding the investigation, the process was deemed satisfactory at the judicial level as well, and the prosecution ensured that the guilty were punished.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government accused certain Congress leaders and journalist Ashutosh Negi of attempting to spread confusion among the public by repeatedly raising questions about a so-called 'VIP'.

"If anyone possessed concrete facts or evidence regarding this matter, it should have been presented before the investigative agencies and the court. Making allegations outside the court for political gain and misleading the public is not a fight for justice, but rather the politicisation of a highly sensitive case involving Ankita," the statement said.

It further said that the Dhami government "did not limit itself to mere assurances" in the fight to secure justice for Bhandari and instead, "it stood firmly with the family, backing its stance with concrete action, robust legal representation, and decisive results".

--IANS

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