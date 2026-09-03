English version of Yash-starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ to release on September 4

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The English version of the Kannada-language pan-India film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ is set to release in cinemas on September 4.

The makers of the film made the announcement on Thursday. The English version of the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 57 minutes. The version was originally shot in English alongside Kannada, allowing audiences to experience the film in English in its original form on the big screen.

The English version will be released across various parts of the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Trivandrum and more, giving audiences across India the opportunity to experience the film in English on the big screen.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Rocking Star Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film, which blends action, drama and an expansive visual world, has been mounted on a large scale, with Yash also serving as co-writer.

The film has however performed poorly at the box-office run relative to the enormous expectations surrounding Yash’s return after ‘KGF Chapter 2’. The film opened strongly, collecting over INR 100 crore net in India on its opening day, but witnessed a sharp decline almost immediately, with collections falling substantially on the Day 2 and slipping into single digits during the 1st week.

Mixed reviews and polarised audience reactions have further affected its theatrical momentum. By the end of its 1st week, the film’s performance was well below expectations, particularly considering its scale, star power and reported investment. Its box-office trajectory has therefore emerged as a major talking point surrounding the film.

--IANS

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