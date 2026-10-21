England women to tour Sri Lanka for white-ball series in 2027

Colombo, Oct 21 (IANS) England women will travel to Sri Lanka early next year for three T20Is and as many ODIs, with the two legs of the tour split either side of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy, set to happen in India from February 14-28 in 2027.

The T20I series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 1, 3 and 5 respectively, as it gives both sides a final hit-out before they head to India for the Champions Trophy.

England will return to the island nation once the tournament ends for the 50-over leg of the tour. All three ODIs are scheduled at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on March 4, 6 and 8 respectively.

Confirming the itinerary announced by Sri Lanka Cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also revealed plans for a red-ball training camp for its women's players in India in January.

"Sri Lanka Cricket have announced the following itinerary for the England Women's tour in the new year. The T20s come ahead of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy in India, and the ODIs follow at its conclusion.

"We can also announce that there will be a red ball specific training camp for England women players in January in India, selection for which will take place in the coming weeks," the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two teams last faced each other in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year at Edgbaston, where England cruised to an 87-run win. Veteran opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge set up that victory with a sparkling hundred before the England bowlers kept Sri Lanka well short of the target.

IANS understands that the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, especially the T20I leg, was one of the main reasons why a majority of England players – minus Sophia Dunkley and England A player Kira Chathli - chose not to register for the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, set to take place in Kochi on October 28.

“Yes, that last week of WPL is going to clash with the T20I series in Sri Lanka, which made it a no-brainer for England players to give it a priority ahead of the Champions Trophy in Mumbai and Vadodara,” further said a source.

--IANS

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