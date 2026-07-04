England midfielder Rogers expecting 'an occasion to remember' in Last-16 clash with Mexico

Mexico City, July 4 (IANS) As the Three Lions travelled to Mexico City for their round of 16 tie with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs for the winners, midfielder Morgan Rogers is expecting "an occasion to remember" when England take on FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosts Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium.

After coming from behind to beat DR Congo in what was one of England’s best comeback wins, a tough task awaits the Three Lions against the Mexicans, who have lost just two games in their last 89 home matches.

El Tri have won all four of their tournament matches without conceding a goal on home soil, with three of those coming at a packed Mexico City Stadium. The overwhelming majority of fans inside the famous arena will be there to roar on the co-hosts, who are aiming to reach their first World Cup quarter-final in 40 years.

Rogers is relishing the opportunity to play at one of the world’s most famous grounds for the first time, and he insists Thomas Tuchel’s squad are excited to face the challenge head on. However, a victory would take England into the quarter-finals for the third successive tournament.

“I’m expecting an unbelievable atmosphere. I’m expecting an occasion to remember, for sure. The build up and everything around it, the different obstacles we’ve got to face, I think just adds to that adrenaline, that kind of excitement we have as a team about the prospect of getting to a quarter-final of a World Cup," Rogers was quoted by England football

“What that means to us as players, with that extra bit on top, I think it’s a great occasion and one we should be looking forward to. Of course we know the difficulties, how well they’re playing, the atmosphere… but we’ve got to focus on ourselves and we know that if we’re at our best then we can beat pretty much anyone, so that’s the mindset and the message," he added.

England were forced to dig deep into their reserves of determination and self-belief to overcome Congo DR in the last 32. One player who certainly did that during the round of 32 win against DR Congo was Harry Kane, who scored twice in the final 15 minutes to turn the game on its head and send England into the next knockout stage.

"Best striker in the world, and he has been for a number of years,” Rogers said of Kane. "Time and time again he performs and delivers on the biggest stage, and we’re going to need him again. That’s why he’s our captain and that’s why he’s our leader because he leads by example.

"He does everything right every day. He’s an inspiration for all English players, whether you’re with him or you’re not. He’s someone you should idolise and look up to about how to get yourself ready for these big moments, how he prepares and gets himself ready to deliver. It’s no surprise," he concluded.

--IANS

bc/