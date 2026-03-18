March 18, 2026 6:38 PM हिंदी

Engaged 13 ballistic missiles and 27 UAVs launched from Iran: UAE

Engaged 13 ballistic missiles and 27 UAVs launched from Iran: UAE

Abu Dhabi, March 18 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stated that the country's air defences engaged 13 ballistic missiles and 27 UAVs launched from Iran on Wednesday.

"Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 327 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,699 UAVs. These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as six fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities," read a statement issued by the UAE's Defence Ministry.

"A total of 158 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia," it added.

The UAE Defence Ministry affirmed that it remains "fully prepared" and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the country that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), as they discussed the current situation in West Asia, PM Modi and the UAE President agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

PM Modi emphasised that both nations will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security, and stability in the region.

"Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure. We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," PM Modi wrote on X after the phone call.

--IANS

/as

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