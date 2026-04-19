ED raids residence of Kolkata Police DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted raids at the residence of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Shantanu Sinha Biswas.

The ED officials reached the DCP's house on Fern Road in Ballygunge at 7 a.m. It is reported that a search is underway at the house.

Officials said the search operation was being held in connection with the Sona Pappu syndicate case in the Ballygunge area of South Kolkata. Biswas was once the Officer-in-Charge of Kalighat police station, which falls under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.

At the same time, the ED also raided the house of a businessman in the Behala area of South Kolkata.

The police have not yet arrested the main accused, Sona Pappu alias Biswajit Poddar, in the Golpark clash incident. Although he has been seen in public and going 'live' on social media, he has yet to be arrested.

Earlier, the ED had called and questioned an IPS officer in this incident. This time, a search operation was conducted at the DCP's house itself.

According to officials, the ED went to the house of businessman Joy Kamdar in Behala. Locals claim that he is mainly involved in the business of promoting (real estate development). His house was searched earlier, too. His name came up in the search conducted at Sona Pappu's house.

The central investigation agency recovered cash from this house in Behala. The ED also summoned the businessman twice for questioning. However, he avoided appearing both times. After that, ED officials went to his house again on Sunday.

According to officials, several teams of ED left from the CGO Complex early in the morning. They were accompanied by central force jawans. They had to wait for some time in front of the businessman's house in Behala. Allegedly, despite repeated knocking, no one was opening the door of the house. After a long time, the door was opened, and the ED officers entered. Officials of the central agency had also reached Ballygunge early in the morning.

Searches were conducted at multiple addresses in the state capital city on Friday in connection with the illegal construction or syndicate case. A few days ago, the ED also raided the house of former state Minister Partha Chatterjee in the teacher recruitment corruption case.

Apart from this, the Income Tax Department raided the house of outgoing Rashbehari MLA and Trinamool Congress candidate Debashis Kumar.

The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. The results of the vote will be known on May 4.

--IANS

sch/dpb