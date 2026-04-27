April 27, 2026 6:53 PM हिंदी

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts’ Q4 profit slumps 43 pc to Rs 41.5 crore

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts’ Q4 profit slumps 43 pc to Rs 41.5 crore

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited on Monday reported a 43 per cent decline in its fourth-quarter earnings (Q4 FY26), with consolidated profit after tax falling to Rs 41.49 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 72.94 crore in the same period previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its regulatory filing.

The drop in profit came despite a rise in revenue, as the company faced higher expenses and one-time impacts.

Revenue from operations in the January-March quarter rose to Rs 820.29 crore from Rs 778.83 crore a year earlier.

However, total expenses increased significantly to Rs 778.65 crore, compared with Rs 704.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the full financial year 2025-26, the company’s consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 67 crore, down from Rs 125.95 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, annual revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,991.74 crore, up from Rs 2,780.85 crore in the previous financial year, as per its regulatory filing.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat said the company continued to execute its growth strategy in India, driven by network expansion and improved resort quality.

He noted that several new managed resorts were added during the year, contributing to growth.

However, the company’s international operations remained under pressure due to geopolitical challenges, a slowdown in the Finnish economy and adverse weather conditions.

He said the management is now focused on improving the operating performance of its international business in the coming quarters.

The shares of the firm were closed at Rs 248.25, down by Rs 10.46 or 4.04 per cent. In last five days, the shares were down by Rs 21.09 or 7.83 per cent.

The stock has delivered a positive return of Rs 9.65 or 4.04 per cent in last one month to its investors.

--IANS

pk

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