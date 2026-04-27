India and US deepened defence ties during Pacific Commander's visit: US Embassy

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) US Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin Schneider visited operational and training facilities during his just-concluded official visit to India which further deepened the strategic defence partnership between both countries, the Embassy of the United States stated on Monday.

During his April 19-25 India visit, General Schneider met the senior Indian defence leadership, including counterparts from the Indian Air Force, to reinforce longstanding military ties and discuss ways to expand operational collaboration, the US Embassy noted.

It emphasised that General Schneider's visit reflects the growing scope, complexity, and interoperability of US-India defence cooperation across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains with the the two nations continuing to build a robust defence partnership based in shared democratic values and mutual interests in maintaining regional stability. In recent years, an expansion in joint exercises, training engagements, and high-level exchanges have enhanced the ability of India and the US to operate together effectively in different scenarios.

"A key focus of General Schneider’s visit was advancing logistics cooperation between the two countries. Strengthened logistics frameworks and agreements enable more seamless coordination, improving readiness and supporting rapid, coordinated responses to humanitarian crises and regional contingencies. This growing cooperation enhances both nations’ capacity to deliver timely assistance and maintain operational presence across the Indo-Pacific," read a statement issued by the US Embassy.

General Schneider also visited operational and training facilities, emphasising the increasing integration and trust between the forces of India and the US. These engagements between two nations showcase a shared commitment to modernise capabilities and ensuring preparedness to address emerging security challenges.

"The United States values India as a vital partner in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. This visit reaffirms the enduring strength of the US-India Major Defence Partnership and signals continued momentum in expanding defence collaboration to meet evolving regional and global challenges," the US Embassy asserted.

--IANS

akl/as