Mbappe diagnosed with semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg: Real Madrid

Madrid, April 27 (IANS) Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has been diagnosed with a "semitendinosus muscle injury" in his left leg after he felt discomfort in his hamstrings during the 1-1 draw with Real Betis, the La Liga club confirmed on Monday.

Mbappe felt discomfort in his hamstrings and asked to be substituted in the 35th minute of the second half. He was then replaced by Gonzalo Garcia in the 81st minute.

The injury was identified after examinations conducted on Monday; however, the club has not provided a specific timeframe for his recovery.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Awaiting progress," Real Madrid said in a statement on Monday.

Mbappe played his 100th match wearing the Real Madrid jersey against Betis. The forward reached the milestone in his second season with the La Liga club, having achieved 66 victories and 85 goals across all competitions he has participated in.

Since his debut on August 14, 2024, he has played 62 matches in LaLiga, 25 in the Champions League, 5 in the Copa del Rey, 4 in the Club World Cup, 3 in the Spanish Super Cup, and 1 in the UEFA Super Cup.

In his first season as a Madridista, Mbappe participated in 59 matches and scored 44 goals, won the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup (scoring in both finals), and was awarded the Golden Boot for the first time in his career.

In the current season, the Frenchman has already played 41 matches and scored as many goals, averaging one goal per game. Additionally, he leads the top scorer rankings in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Real Madrid has five La Liga matches remaining to finish the season. Three of them will be away, while the other two will be held at the Bernabeu, where the current campaign will conclude in the penultimate week of May.

--IANS

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