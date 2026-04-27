April 27, 2026 6:50 PM हिंदी

A year ahead of LA28 Paralympics, IPC announces second call for applications in classification

A year ahead of LA28 Paralympics, IPC announces second call for applications in classification (Credit: X/Paralympic Games)

Bonn (Germany), April 27 (IANS) The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is inviting organisations to apply for grants of up to EUR 150,000 to fund multi-disciplinary classification research as part of its coordinated efforts to enhance classification systems and processes in Para sport.

Offered under the IPC’s Sport for Mobility programme, this is the second time the IPC has made grant funding available for classification research in the last nine months. Funding opportunities are available for IPC Members and Recognised International Federations, in collaboration with the scientific community. The applications will be open until May 31, 2026.

Classification is the cornerstone of Para sport; it determines athlete eligibility criteria in sport and how athletes are grouped together for competition. Research outcomes conducted under this initiative are thus expected to benefit all IPC members and athletes by enhancing the integrity, credibility, and fairness of Para sports’ classification and competition.

Dr Mike Peters PLY, IPC Chief Executive Officer, said: “As part of the IPC’s ongoing commitment to advancing classification, we are thrilled to launch the second round of classification research grants as part of our Sport for Mobility Para sport development programme.

“The quality and breadth of applications we received in 2025 for Classification Research Grants were exceptional and showed fantastic coordination between International Federations and academic institutions. As the 2025 awarded grant projects get started, we are eager to receive a second round of applications that advance classification and benefit our member organisations and the athletes they serve.”

Four bands of funding are available under this second call for applications: up to EUR 30,000, up to EUR 50,000, up to EUR 100,000, and up to EUR 150,000. Projects must be a maximum of 24 months in length and be delivered before October 2028. Research proposals can be submitted according to the information on the IPC 2026 Classification Research Grant Scheme.

A webinar to facilitate grant applications will take place on April 29, 2026.

The IPC is currently working on developing a reliable classification system as it transfers control of all sports under its control to the respective International Federations.

--IANS

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