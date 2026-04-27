Dinesh Trivedi appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Trivedi has previously served as Railway Minister (2011) and also the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. His appointment as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh comes at a time when both countries are making efforts to reset bilateral ties.

"Shri Dinesh Trivedi, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the People's Republic of Bangladesh. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA announced.

On April 8, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Khalilur Rahman and his delegation in New Delhi, discussing bilateral ties, regional and global developments.

"We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X following the meeting.

Khalilur Rahman's India visit assumed significance as it was the first to India by a Bangladeshi minister since the BNP-led government assumed office in February, indicating a shift in the recalibration of India and Bangladesh ties, which had strained during the 18-month tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus amid escalating attacks on Hindu minorities and anti-India rhetoric.

Earlier this month, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma had called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, discussing with him ways to enhance bilateral engagement and cooperation across key sectors.

During the meeting, Verma expressed India's willingness to deepen ties through a "positive, constructive and forward-looking approach" built on shared interest and mutual benefit.

In February, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Bangladesh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BNP government. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Birla met Bangladesh PM Tarique Rehman and extended wishes to him on assuming office.

--IANS

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