Johann Emmanuel creates history in Qatar, wins QSTK 600 championship

Doha, April 27 (IANS) India’s Johann Emmanuel, astride a Kawasaki ZX-6, scripted history by becoming the first from his country to win the coveted Qatar Superstock 600 Championship (QSTK) by winning both the races in the postponed final round to provide a grand climax to his debut season in this class.

The 19-year-old Chennai-based Johann, trailing championship leader Marton Belleli from Hungary by nine points going into the weekend’s double-header, needed to win both races to seal the title, and he delivered stunningly.

Qualifying second, Johann won both races, withstanding immense pressure to clinch the championship with a 21-point advantage. He finished the season with six wins out of 10 races, having endured a 200 km/h crash and three retirements due to mechanical issues.

Speaking after the races, Johann said: “It’s an incredible feeling to secure my first international title in my debut season on a 600cc machine. I was thrilled after the race. Every bit of hard work and sacrifice was worth it. But this is just the beginning, and there’s still a long way ahead.”

Johann’s journey to the title was far from straightforward. An early-season crash at 200 kmph could have derailed his campaign, but instead, it became a turning point. Emmanuel returned stronger, using the setback as motivation in his pursuit of the championship.

Through the season, Johann demonstrated remarkable consistency and pace, winning six out of ten races. His triumph marks a historic milestone, making him the first Indian rider to win a QSTK trophy title – achieved in his debut season in the 600cc category.

Speaking after the races, Johann described winning his first international title in his debut season on a 600cc machine as an incredible moment, adding that he was delighted with the result and felt that all the hard work and sacrifices had finally paid off. However, he emphasised that this achievement is only the start of a longer journey ahead.

"It's an incredible feeling to secure my first international title in my debut season on a 600cc machine. I was thrilled after the race. Every bit of hard work and sacrifice was worth it. But this is just the beginning, and there's still a long way ahead."

--IANS

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