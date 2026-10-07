October 07, 2026 4:39 PM हिंदी

Emperia Marathas, Tamil Titans secure wins in Volleyball Champions League opener

Emperia Marathas, Tamil Titans secure wins in Volleyball Champions League opener

Noida, Oct 7 (IANS) Volleyball Champions League got off to a flying start with two high-intensity matches on the opening day which saw Emperia Marathas register a 2-1 victory over Punjab Aerostrikers in a closely contested encounter.

Emperia Marathas made a strong start and took control of the contest by winning the opening two sets 21-17, 21-17. Punjab Aerostrikers, however, showed good fighting spirit in the third set.

The Marathas held their nerves in the crucial moments to close out the match 2-1 and begin their Volleyball Champions League campaign with a victory.

Jatin Padwal was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impactful performance, while Shubham Chaudhary was named the Impact Player for Emperia Marathas.

In the second encounter of the opening day, Tamil Titans registered a 2-1 victory over Haryana Hurricanes. Tamil Titans made a strong start and took control of the match by winning the opening two sets. They claimed the first set 21-14 before extending their advantage with a 21-17 win in the second set.

With their backs against the wall, Haryana Hurricanes showed good fighting spirit in the third set and managed to take it 21-20. However, the comeback was not enough as Tamil Titans held on to secure a 2-1 victory and begin their campaign on a winning note.

Angamuthu Ramaswami was named the Impact Player for Tamil Titans, while Tanish Chaudhary was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impressive performance.

The opening day also saw the presence of Asian Games gold medallist Arjun Deswal and international kabaddi player Rohit Baliyan, along with Dhiraj Manjeri, Founder, Volleyball Champions League, and Kulvant Baliyan, Founder, Volleyball Champions League.

--IANS

bc/vi

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