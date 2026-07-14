Emirates Cricket Board bags three ICC Development Awards for 2025

Edinburgh, July 14 (IANS) The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) emerged as one of the biggest winners at the ICC Development Awards 2025, claiming three global honours in recognition of its efforts to expand the game and drive the growth of women's cricket across the United Arab Emirates.

The awards were presented during the ICC Annual Conference in Edinburgh, Scotland. This event celebrated outstanding development programs, initiatives, and performances from ICC Associate Members around the world.

The ECB won the Marriott Bonvoy ICC Development Initiative of the Year award for its pioneering Girls U15 Academy League. This was the first initiative of its kind in the region. It has provided young girls with more access to competitive cricket while promoting inclusion and opportunity.

For the second consecutive year, the ICC Female Cricket Initiative of the Year award went to two countries: the Emirates Cricket Board and Türkiye Cricket. The ECB received the award for building on the legacy of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The Interschool Criiio Gulf Cup and Get into Cricket – Girls Only program introduced the sport to schools and communities where opportunities for girls were previously limited.

The UAE also won the ICC Associate Member Women's Team Performance of the Year award. The women's team had a landmark campaign against Zimbabwe. In their first ODI series after gaining One-Day International status, the UAE drew the four-match series 2-2. They then defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the T20I series, marking their first series victory over a higher-ranked Full Member nation away from home.

ECB Board Member Zayed Abbas described the awards as a significant boost for everyone involved in UAE cricket. "These awards are a great encouragement for the Emirates Cricket Board management, officials, players, and support staff. We thank the International Cricket Council for recognising Associate Members who face significant challenges to deliver such initiatives."

Abbas noted that this recognition strengthened the board's commitment to investing more in cricket development, especially in the women's game. "The acknowledgement our women's team has received truly inspires us. It gives us incredible motivation for the ongoing growth and development of women's cricket in the country."

He added that the rising popularity of women's cricket in the UAE, fueled by increased media attention and expanding school and academy programs, created a strong foundation for the future.

"Thousands of girls are now playing cricket. This means we have a solid base to build on for the coming years. Many of these girls will eventually represent the UAE junior and senior teams, and we are dedicated to providing them every opportunity and support."

Looking ahead, Abbas said the ECB plans to expand its development programs while ensuring the national team gets more exposure against stronger opponents. "Our participation in the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 will be a huge opportunity for the players. We are also focused on qualifying for the ICC Women's T20 and ODI World Cups. We have great faith in our players; they can achieve incredible results in the future."

Other global winners at the ICC Development Awards 2025 included the Federazione Cricket Italiana for Associate Member Men's Team Performance, the Japan Cricket Association for Digital Fan Engagement, the Confederação Brasileira de Cricket for Cricket 4 Good Social Impact Initiative, and the Nigeria Cricket Federation for ICC x Rexona Criiio Cricket Festival of the Year.

--IANS

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