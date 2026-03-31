April 01, 2026 12:36 AM हिंदी

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins speaks up on style update after becoming a mother

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins speaks up on style update after becoming a mother

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lily Collins is speaking about the changes that she hasmade to her lifestyle after embracing motherhood.

The actress has shared that she wears high heels "a lot less" since becoming a first-time mother, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The ‘Emily in Paris’ star, 37, welcomed daughter Tove, her first child with husband Charlie McDowell, through surrogate last year and the actress has now revealed becoming a parent totally changed the way she dresses admitting she now opts for practical shoes like "ballet flats or sneakers" instead of high heels.

She told Marie Claire magazine, "I'm probably more geared towards understated, comfortable chic. Being a mum now I'm definitely more functional. I wear heels a lot less - now I'm usually in ballet flats or sneakers”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Lily went on to explain her "every day outfit formula" revealing she lives in jeans and T-shirts.

She said, "Oversized blazer, a great pair of jeans (mostly high-waisted), a button-down tee in light blue or white. A comfy cropped sweater and a solid sneaker or a ballet flat with an oversized bag to fit everything in for when I'm not wearing it". In the interview, Lily also shared her top beauty secrets, revealing she has stopped blowdrying her hair since cutting it into a chic bob.

She said, "I only ever air dry it and I had to get over the whole maintaining-it-and-cutting-it-all-the-time. The shorter the hair, the more you notice that it needs to be cut ... once you get over the fact that you're not gonna be able to maintain it all the time, it's very freeing (sic)”.

Lily previously admitted she loves getting regular facials while she's shooting her show ‘Emily In Paris’ in France because the clinic she visits is able to "work miracles" on her complexion.

--IANS

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