Elton John to wonderful husband David Furnish: I love you with all my heart

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Musician Elton John has penned a note for his husband David Furnish on his 62nd birthday and thanked him for the happiness he brings to the family “every single day.”

Elton took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself posing with Furnish, whom he first met in 1993 at a dinner party.

He wrote as the caption: “Happy birthday to my wonderful husband, @davidfurnish. Thank you for all the love and happiness you bring to our family every single day. The boys and I are so lucky to have you. I love you with all my heart.”

John, who is known for his flamboyant fashion, showmanship and songwriting partnership with the lyricist Bernie Taupin, entered a civil partnership in 2005 with his long-term partner, the Canadian filmmaker Furnish. They married in 2014, when same-sex marriage was legalised in England and Wales.

With over 300 million records sold worldwide, he is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. An EGOT winner, John's accolades include five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a Laurence Olivier Award and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Talking about Furnish, he is a Canadian CEO, artist manager, filmmaker and former advertising executive.

John learnt to play piano at an early age, winning a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music. In the 1960s he formed the blues band Bluesology, wrote songs for other artists alongside Taupin, and worked as a session musician, before releasing his debut album, Empty Sky.

John's final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, became the highest-grossing tour ever at the time. His life and career were dramatised in the 2019 biographical film Rocketman.

Rocketman focuses on the story of John in his early days in England as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his musical partnership with Bernie Taupin, telling his story through his music. The film is titled after John's 1972 song "Rocket Man".

--IANS

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